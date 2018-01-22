National Politics

Man shot by Bismarck officer pleads not guilty to charges

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 06:29 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

A man shot by a Bismarck policeman after allegedly attacking the officer has pleaded not guilty.

Fifty-one-year-old Donald Miller faces felony counts of robbery with serious bodily injury and simple assault on a peace officer

The Bismarck Tribune reports he pleaded not guilty Monday, and South Central District Judge Bruce Haskell scheduled trial for May 1-3.

Authorities allege Officer Justin Antonovich was responding to an unrelated call outside a motel last October when Miller attacked him, punching him and gouging his eyes before Antonovich shot him.

State and county investigations cleared the officer of any wrongdoing. He returned to regular patrol duties late last year.

Police initially didn't release Antonovich's name because the officer invoked a new law that expands the rights of crime victims. They later changed their policy.

