Police union president's lawsuit against ex-chief fails

A jury has found that a former Delaware police chief did not violate the constitutional rights of the police department's union president.
The News Journal reports the attempt by Master Sgt. Harold Bozeman, Fraternal Order of Police president, to sue Wilmington and the city's former police chief for alleged retaliation failed in federal court on Friday.
The lawsuit was filed in May 2016.
Court records say Bozeman claimed that former Wilmington police chief Bobby Cummings retaliated against him for exercising his free speech rights on Facebook and to the media in 2014 and 2015.
Attorney David H. Wiliams, who represented Cummings and the city, says Bozeman's claims had no basis.
Bozeman and his lawyer did not respond to The News Journal's requests for comment.
