National Politics

Idaho lawmaker installs private camera inside Capitol

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:51 PM

BOISE, Idaho

An Idaho House leader says he has set up a security camera in his legislative office to record meetings with fellow lawmakers, lobbyists and constituents in response to the wave of sexual misconduct allegations erupting across the country.

House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane, a Republican from Nampa, said Monday he felt the need to take extra steps to protect his reputation after seeing multiple lawmakers be accused of sexual misconduct in Idaho and Washington D.C.

Idaho Public Television was the first to report on the existence of the hidden security camera.

Crane says he informed his House Republican colleagues and the House minority leader of the camera, but no one else.

In Idaho, people can record others without their permission. Crane says he does not always tell people that they are being recorded.

