National Politics

Illinois seeks volunteers at renovated governor's mansion

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:46 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The state of Illinois is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors and give tours at the newly renovated Illinois Executive Mansion.

The governor's residence in Springfield has been undergoing a complete, privately funded restoration. The home is scheduled to reopen this summer.

A committee of historians, educators and museum professionals is developing new experiences for visitors, including rooms that explore the Columbian Exposition and governors during the Civil War. They're recruiting volunteers to serve as greeters and docents.

Informational meetings will be held at the Old State Capitol in Springfield at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Feb. 10. Training will begin in February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The executive mansion was built between 1853 and 1855 and is the third oldest continuously occupied governor's mansion in the United States

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video