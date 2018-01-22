National Politics

Public comment sought on planning group's work program

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:36 AM

DETROIT

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is inviting the public to comment on the organization's fiscal year 2018-2019 work program.

SEMCOG says the work program serves as the basis for all staff work, along with the work of transportation planning partners.

It also is the foundation of grant applications, interagency financial pass-through agreements, and SEMCOG's annual operating budget.

Comments can be made Feb. 23 at the SEMCOG executive committee meeting.

SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

