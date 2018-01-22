Schumer's moment: Shutdown puts spotlight on Dem leader

More Videos 3:14 Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway Pause 1:21 Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:54 Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:22 Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:49 In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 2:04 Navy base video of underwater training 1:45 Hassan Whiteside on Heat’s 101-95 loss to the Nets 1:28 Witness recalls the death of 1-year-old 6:35 Dash cam video shows 2015 rolling shootout Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Democrats Schumer, Pelosi comment on government shutdown On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed. On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed. AP

On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed. AP