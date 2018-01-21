National Politics

Bill calls for inspection of all Baltimore rental properties

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 06:22 PM

BALTIMORE

A proposal to go before Baltimore's City Council this week calls for mandatory licensing and inspection of all residential rental properties in the city.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the bill to be introduced Monday would expand oversight starting next year to include one- and two-unit rental properties, which are now exempted from mandatory inspections.

Landlords who fix violations promptly and avoid the most serious problems would earn a license requiring an inspection once every three years. Property owners with more code violations would receive licenses requiring inspections annually or every two years.

The city rarely enforces penalties levied against landlords. The Sun reported last year that judges in the city's landlord-tenant court routinely ruled in favor of property owners even when renters proved they were paying for unsafe living conditions.

