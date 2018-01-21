Missile false alarm leads to wake-up call for Maui County

National Politics

A false alarm of a missile threat made Maui County officials, businesses and organizations adjust their emergency procedures.

The Maui News reports Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto sent a letter out to parents last week, saying the incident has focused the department on its emergency preparations.

Kishimoto says the department has had meetings with Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials about school shelter-in-place planning and procedures for a ballistic missile threat.

Kishimoto says parents and guardians should avoid picking up their children at school if the warning comes during the school day.

The focus on emergency preparedness during a missile strike follows the erroneous Jan. 13 cellphone alert about a ballistic missile attack that came from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency based on Oahu.

