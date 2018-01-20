National Politics

Classes, sports to continue at West Point despite shutdown

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 06:17 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point says it is not canceling sporting events or classes despite the federal government shutdown.

West Point officials said Saturday that they are preparing to execute a contingency plan for the shutdown. They said in a news release that the situation is fluid and "many details are still unresolved."

The academy said the athletic department will be generally unaffected by the shutdown because it is made up of contracted employees who are not paid directly from government appropriations.

West Point's men's basketball team defeated Lehigh 93-81 in a home game Saturday.

The U.S. Naval Academy also went ahead with scheduled sports on Saturday but the U.S. Air Force Academy called off sporting events.

