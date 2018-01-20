National Politics

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Shutdown "no immediate impact"

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 05:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Gov. Kay Ivey says the inability of Congress to fund the federal government, will not have an impact on state services.

Ivey joined Alabama's Congressional Republicans to criticize Senate Democrats for the government shutdown, which took effect after the Senate rejected a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating last Friday.

Agencies shut down for the first time in more than four years after senators rejected a temporary spending patch and bipartisan efforts to find an alternative fell short as a midnight deadline came and went.

Al.com reports Ivey said in a statement Saturday that the business of Alabama state government will continue as usual, despite the inaction of liberal politicians in Washington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video