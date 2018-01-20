National Politics

Government shutdown means civilian furloughs at Ellsworth

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 05:22 PM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

The federal government shutdown means furloughs for hundreds of civilian employees at Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota.

The U.S. Air Force says the shutdown requires a furlough for about 500 civilians at Ellsworth, starting Saturday.

A news release says civilians will report to work Monday following their normal duty hours and receive guidance from their chain of command.

Military personnel on active duty, including reservists on federal service, will continue to report for duty. Personnel on temporary duty status will receive information from their supervisors.

Col. John Edwards, 28th Bomb Wing commander, says officials are working to minimize impact to Ellsworth's workforce while ensuring the base meets its mission and cares for its airmen and families.

The library and education center will be closed during the shutdown.

