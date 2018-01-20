Participants take part in the Women's March 2018 Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 in downtown Sioux Falls, S.D. The march is among dozens of rallies being held around the country. The activists are hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.
National Politics

Sioux Falls mayor gives women's marchers key to city

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 06:02 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The mayor of Sioux Falls is recognizing demonstrators at the city's second annual Women's March for their marching efforts.

Mayor Mike Huether presented marchers with a key to the city Saturday. The Argus Leader reports the march — one of many across the country — drew thousands to downtown Sioux Falls. Last year's march also drew a big crowd.

Speakers urged marchers to vote in upcoming elections and support candidates.

Twenty-one-year-old Mark McLaughlin traveled from Brookings to join the march. The student at South Dakota State University says he "came to stand against hate."

Tammie Harris helped her daughters— ages 5 and 6 — draw a sign saying, "Love Trumps Hate." Harris says she wants her daughters to grow up "knowing they are powerful and that they have a voice."

