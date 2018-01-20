Gillian Longley, 66, of Denver, holds a sign as she marches with others Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at the Women's March in Omaha, Neb.
Gillian Longley, 66, of Denver, holds a sign as she marches with others Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at the Women's March in Omaha, Neb. Margery Beck AP Photo
Gillian Longley, 66, of Denver, holds a sign as she marches with others Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at the Women's March in Omaha, Neb. Margery Beck AP Photo

National Politics

Thousands turn out Saturday for women's march in Omaha

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 06:08 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

Thousands of people turned out Saturday to march in downtown Omaha in support of women on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The throng chanted slogans of female empowerment and carried homemade signs — many of them echoing the theme of this year's march, "March on the Polls in 2018." The crowd was about a third smaller than the 12,000 people who turned out in 2017.

Gillian Longley traveled from Denver to participate in Omaha's march, holding a sign quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. calling for people to speak out "about things that matter."

Twenty-year-old Shaina Luttrell, of Omaha, participated in her first women's march on Saturday. She said she came out this year to stand up "for equal rights of all people: gender, race, everything."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video