The Latest: Austin women's march features Wendy Davis

The Latest on women's marches around Texas (all times local):
4:20 p.m.
A women's march in Austin featured former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis and individuals dressed like characters from the dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale."
Davis, who in 2013 garnered national attention for her nearly 13-hour filibuster over new Texas abortion restrictions, spoke at a rally Saturday at the state Capitol.
At a rally supporting abortion and reproductive rights, Davis praised efforts by "young college change makers" to seek legislation in Texas against sex trafficking and against sexual assaults on college campuses.
Events in Austin, which also featured a rally against President Donald Trump, included a march to the Capitol with a group of women who wore red capes and white bonnets like characters from the "The Handmaid's Tale."
One anti-Trump protester was arrested by police after causing a disturbance.
1:47 p.m.
At a rally during the women's march in Houston, the city's current and former mayors spoke in favor of supporting diversity and equality.
Mayor Sylvester Turner fired up the crowd during a speech in which he touted the city's diverse population and leadership roles women hold in his administration, including the first woman to lead Houston's public works department.
Turner told the crowd the country must do better in providing health care, supporting gender equality and reproductive rights.
Turner said that "when it comes to anybody that would create walls instead of building relationships, we must say no and that's important."
Turner's predecessor, Annise Parker, said the movement behind the marches is changing the country "one vote, one woman and one caring man at a time."
12:53 p.m.
Thousands of people are taking part in women's marches and rallies across Texas supporting female empowerment and protesting Donald Trump's administration.
In Houston, thousands of women, men and children on Saturday marched about a mile from a park to city hall during its women's march.
People held up signs that read, "Brown is Beautiful," ''Rise Up Woman" and "Love Not Hate Makes America Great."
In Austin, thousands of individuals were expected to gather at city hall and the state Capitol for what was to be a series of day long events, including a rally against Trump and a rally defending abortion and other reproductive rights.
Marches were also held in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Similar marches and rallies were taking place across the country.
