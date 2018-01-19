National Politics

Appeals court upholds BP oil spill fraud convictions

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 09:07 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A federal appellate court has upheld the convictions and sentences for three Alabama family members who schemed to steal $2 million from the fund set up by British Petroleum to compensate victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Thursday affirmed sentences of 12 years and a month in prison for 57-year-old Marcella Truss, 13 years and three months for her husband, 45-year-old Martee Davis, and seven years and eight months for Truss' brother, 45-year-old Howard Carroway. Truss and Davis lived in Grand Bay and Birmingham and Carroway lived in Mobile.

A federal jury convicted the trio in October 2014 of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud by filing false claims with the Gulf Coast Claims Facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video