National Politics

Prosecutor clears deputy in eighth-grader's death

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:38 PM

MADISON, Wis.

A prosecutor has cleared a sheriff's deputy in a 14-year-old boy's death.

Ashland County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Mrdjenovich shot and killed Jason Pero in November. Investigators said the deputy saw Pero walking around with a knife outside his house on the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation and fired after the boy lunged at him.

Ashland County District Attorney Michael Nieskes said in a letter Friday to the state Justice Department and Sheriff Mick Brennan that the shooting was justified.

Nieskes noted that Pero called police from his home and said someone was walking around outside his house with a knife. He also said an autopsy showed Pero had fentanyl, an opioid pain medication, in his system and a number of apparently self-inflicted cuts on his arms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video