National Politics

Man arrested by now-convicted police to be freed from prison

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:36 PM

BALTIMORE

An anti-violence worker who claimed Baltimore police wrongly arrested him will be freed from prison after a deal with federal prosecutors.

The Baltimore Sun reports that, in the agreement approved by a federal judge Thursday, prosecutors didn't concede Levar Mullen was wrongly convicted but said "unique circumstances of this case warrant some relief."

Mullen's attorneys say "it was impossible to corroborate" Mullen's assertions until a federal racketeering indictment of the police Gun Trace Task Force was publicly revealed.

Mullen was working for the Safe Streets program in 2014 when police stopped his car. Mullen said he was stopped without basis and he declined to give police information about area shootings because of confidentiality rules with Safe Streets, which works to mediate disputes on the streets.

Two officers involved in Mullen's arrest were convicted in the task force racketeering case.

