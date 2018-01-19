National Politics

Alabama Gov. Ivey appoints Mendheim to state Supreme Court

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday appointed Houston County Circuit Judge Brad Mendheim Jr. to the state Supreme Court.

Mendheim will fill the seat held by Justice Glenn Murdock, who announced his resignation this year.

Ivey's office says Mendheim has served as a circuit judge since 2008 in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which covers Houston and Henry counties. He previously was a district judge in Houston County. He had also served more than six years as an assistant district attorney. He is a graduate of Auburn University and Cumberland School of Law.

"In appointing someone to serve on the Alabama Supreme Court, it is imperative to appoint someone with impeccable legal credentials and with unquestioned character and integrity — Judge Brad Mendheim exceeds those requirements," Ivey said in a statement.

The appointment becomes effective Tuesday.

Murdock, who has been mentioned as a potential candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, announced this month that he was stepping down to explore other professional and public service opportunities.

