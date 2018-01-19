Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich speaks at a news conference after announcing his run for Ohio governor the previous day, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Cincinnati. Kucinich said he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity.
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich speaks at a news conference after announcing his run for Ohio governor the previous day, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Cincinnati. Kucinich said he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity. John Minchillo AP Photo
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich speaks at a news conference after announcing his run for Ohio governor the previous day, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Cincinnati. Kucinich said he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity. John Minchillo AP Photo

National Politics

Kucinich names city councilwoman as running mate

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:15 PM

AKRON, Ohio

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has picked an Akron city councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor's race.

The 71-year-old Democrat announced Tara Samples as his lieutenant governor pick at an event Friday.

Kucinich called it the honor of his life to stand beside Samples.

He described her as a highly regarded community leader, volunteer and political activist, and said having a black woman join his ticket demonstrates his commitment to diversity inclusion as governor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kucinich faces former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, ex-state lawmaker Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill in the Democratic primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Republicans running are Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video