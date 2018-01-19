West Virginia federal prosecutor organizes staff

The new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia has announced the leadership team of federal prosecutors and civil litigators, saying they bring more than a century of combined experience there.
Bill Powell, nominated by President Donald Trump, has a staff of 21 attorneys, 24 support staff and offices in Wheeling, Martinsburg, Clarksburg and Elkins.
They are responsible for prosecuting federal crimes including terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, illegal guns and narcotics. The office also defends the federal government in civil suits.
Powell's appointments include Randolph Bernard first assistant, Helen Campbell Altmeyer civil division chief and Paul Camilletti criminal division chief.
Bernard, a former FBI agent who joined the office in 2002, has been its criminal division chief.
