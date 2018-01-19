Executive director of Vermont GOP steps down

The executive director of the Vermont Republican Party has stepped down from his position.
Jeffrey Bartley, who served in the position for three years, declined to comment on why he was departing the role Thursday. The Burlington Free Press reports Bartley says he signed a general release with the party that prevented him from speaking publicly about the staffing change.
Bartley said in a statement that he was proud of what the party accomplished during his time there, including state GOP members gaining seats in the House of Representatives and the election of Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
Spokesman Mike Donohue says the party has not selected a replacement for Bartley yet. Donohue also declined to comment on the nature of Bartley's departure, saying it was a personnel matter.
