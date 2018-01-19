National Politics

Homebuyers get help buying Schenectady 'zombie properties'

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 02:26 AM

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.

A program to help new homeowners buy and renovate so-called "zombie properties" has been expanded to Schenectady County.

The program helps low- and middle-income residents buy vacant and distressed properties. Similar efforts have already begun in communities throughout the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City regions.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says run-down properties drive down other property values and blight neighborhoods. He says the state is investing in the construction of safe, affordable homes to restore communities and make home ownership possible for everyone.

Schenectady will host a city-wide vacant property open house for potential homebuyers on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video