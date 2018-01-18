National Politics

Search ongoing for man accused of driving at police officer

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 08:16 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Authorities have found the vehicle used by a man accused of trying to run over a police officer in North Dakota, but the suspect hasn't been found.

Bismarck police say the officer shot at the driver during the incident late Thursday morning. Police say the suspect likely was hit by a bullet. He's been identified as 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos.

Police Sgt. Mark Buschena says police were assisting parole or probation agents checking on a person when Villalobos fled in a vehicle and tried to hit the officer.

It's unclear if Villalobos is the person agents were checking on. The officer wasn't injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Buschena confirmed Thursday afternoon that the vehicle had been found, but no other details were released.

Several Bismarck schools issued shelter-in-place orders for students during the day.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video