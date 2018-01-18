Year-old 'resistance' now sets it sights on the ballot box

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, a crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, in Washington. The astounding sea of women in bright pink "pussy hats" in Washington, across the nation and beyond, often described as the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, became the face of the resistance to Trump and his agenda. It inspired thousands of women to do something they'd never done before: explore a run for political office. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo