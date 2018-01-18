Rhode Island officials don't regret Amazon bid

Rhode Island has been knocked out of the running for Amazon's second headquarters, but state officials say it was worth putting in a serious bid.
Seattle-based Amazon on Thursday announced its list of 20 cities it's still considering for what the company says will be a $5 billion new campus. Boston was the only New England metropolitan area to make the cut.
Rhode Island Commerce Corporation spokesman Matt Sheaff says "it was a long shot" but "we're glad we gave it a shot." He says the state economic development agency is in ongoing discussions with Amazon about other opportunities.
Some local business leaders are now urging Rhode Island to throw its support behind Boston's bid because of the economic benefits it could bring to the broader region.
