The Latest: Replacement for senator who resigned chosen

The Latest on the replacement for state Sen. Debbie Lesko, who resigned to run for Congress (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has chosen a former lawmaker to replace a Republican state senator who resigned to run for Congress.
The board on Thursday unanimously chose Republican Rick Gray of Sun City to replace Debbie Lesko in the Senate. She stepped down to seek the seat vacated by U.S. Rep Trent Franks.
Republican committee members in the 21st Legislative District in the western Phoenix suburbs nominated three party members as potential replacements. The board passed over current state Rep. Tony Rivero and former state Rep. Jean McGrath.
A dozen Republicans and three Democrats are seeking Franks' old seat after one GOP hopeful withdrew. A primary is set for next month, followed by an April general election.
The board previously replaced former Sen. Steve Montenegro, who also resigned to seek Franks' seat.
12:43 a.m.
