US House candidate touts small government, 'family values'

Michael Guest, district attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties, officially announces, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Rankin County Courthouse in Brandon, Miss., that he is seeking the seat for Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District as a Republican. Guest has served as district attorney since 2008. U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., has announced he is not seeking reelection. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo