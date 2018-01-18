Michael Guest, district attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties, officially announces, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Rankin County Courthouse in Brandon, Miss., that he is seeking the seat for Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District as a Republican. Guest has served as district attorney since 2008. U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., has announced he is not seeking reelection.
National Politics

US House candidate touts small government, 'family values'

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

January 18, 2018 05:18 PM

BRANDON, Miss.

A Mississippi prosecutor said Thursday that he is running for Congress because he believes in safe communities, limited government and "traditional family values."

Michael Guest spoke to more than 200 people in his hometown of Brandon. The crowd in the Rankin County circuit courtroom included more than three dozen uniformed law enforcement officers.

"I have worked to rid our streets of those that would sell drugs to our children. I have worked to see that violent offenders are held responsible for their actions," said Guest who has been district attorney since 2008 in Madison and Rankin counties.

Guest, 47, is one of three Republicans who have filed to run in central Mississippi's 3rd District, where Republican incumbent Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election.

Harper was first elected in 2008 and said early this month that "10 years will be long enough" in Congress. He is chairman of the House Administration Committee,

Businessmen Whit Hughes of Madison and Perry Parker of Seminary filed qualifying papers Wednesday with the state GOP.

No Democrat has yet joined the race.

Candidates' filing deadline is March 1 and party primaries are June 5. The general election is Nov. 6.

