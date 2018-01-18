Officials: Man,84, died from hypothermia

National Politics

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:19 AM

Officials in Louisiana say an 84-year-old man has died from hypothermia and that his wife was hospitalized because her body temperature had dropped to troubling levels.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres tells The Advocate that deputies found Paul Maker around 11 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who routinely checked on the couple.

Pointe Coupee Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Gannon says the temperature in the house was approximately 20 degrees when authorities arrived.

The coroner pronounced Maker dead upon arrival. Officials say the man's wife was taken to a hospital because her body temperature had dropped to troubling levels.

Torres says the couple were disabled and got around by using a wheelchair. Authorities say they feared using space heaters to heat the home due to the risk of fire.

