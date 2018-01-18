Corrections official talks about drone delivery to inmates

National Politics

The Georgia Department of Corrections commissioner says he doesn't want drone delivery to become one of the many ways prisoners get things they're not supposed to have.

The Telegraph of Macon reported Tuesday that Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Gregory Dozier told lawmakers that he will be asking them to support a bill that stipulates that it's illegal for a drone to cross a prison's airspace.

Dozens of reports of drones sighted by corrections officers describe prisons put on lockdown while officers count inmates and scour grounds for any drop-offs.

Most of the reports list no contraband found in connection with drone sightings. However, some do report officers finding phones, or what appeared to be marijuana or tobacco.

