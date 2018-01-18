National Politics

West Virginia homeless programs get more than $8.3M

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:03 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say more than $8.3 million in federal funding has been approved for 63 programs across the state that help homeless people.

According to Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, the Department of Housing and Urban Development money includes more than $624,000 for the Huntington Housing Authority's renewal of its food stamps program.

Other amounts include more than $717,000 in two approvals to the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness for a leasing project and renewing its information technology system for collecting client data.

Three approvals totaling more than Raleigh County Community Action Association for leasing, its expansion, supportive housing and rehousing total more than $510,000.

