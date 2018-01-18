Man accused of pointing a gun at Phoenix police now in jail

A man suspected of pointing a gun at Phoenix police officers before being shot has been booked into jail after being released from a hospital.
Police say 31-year-old Isadore Deshon Byrd is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on police and vehicle theft.
It was unclear Wednesday if Byrd has a lawyer yet.
Police say Byrd allegedly ran a red light while driving a stolen produce truck and colliding with a van on Jan. 10.
Never miss a local story.
The truck overturned and Byrd climbed out of the vehicle and allegedly tried to steal an unoccupied pickup truck.
But the keys were missing and police say Byrd instead locked himself in the trunk.
During negotiations, Byrd got out of the trunk armed with a handgun and threatened police officers before he was shot.
Comments