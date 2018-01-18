Katherine Kealoha cleared of ethics claims despite charges

The attorney for the man who filed an ethics complaint against embattled lawyer and Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha has called for the removal of the leader of the Office of Disciplinary Counsel because he cleared Kealoha of wrongdoing.
Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday that Gerard Puana's attorney, Eric Seitz, says the office made a mistake in clearing Kealoha.
A federal grand jury in October indicted Kealoha on conspiracy, obstruction of justice and fraud charges. Her husband, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, faces similar public corruption and fraud charges. The Kealohas pleaded not guilty.
Seitz called Chief Disciplinary Counsel Bruce Kim "the watchdog for the lawyers in Hawaii," but says he is "incompetent and unethical."
Never miss a local story.
Kim said the office had been unable to determine by clear and convincing evidence that an ethical violation occurred.
Comments