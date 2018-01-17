Porn star gave an interview about alleged ‘textbook generic’ sex with Trump back in 2011

Did she or didn’t she? We have to wonder.
Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported Michael Cohen, a longtime lawyer for President Donald Trump, paid a porn star $130,000 to keep quiet about a couple of alleged one-night stands with the real estate mogul. Cohen has denied the allegation and denied Trump’s involvement with Stormy Daniels, the porn star.
“These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011,’’ Cohen said last week. “Once again, President Trump vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels.”
The payment was reportedly made a month before the 2016 presidential election in a deal that would silence Daniels, sources close to the situation told the NYC newspaper.
The adult film actress, 38, who has starred in such X-rated movies as “Nothin’ But Trouble,” “Pretty Dangerous” and “Crime of Passion,” denies anything untoward happened between her and Trump, who was newly married to Melania Trump when the July 2006 supposed sexual encounter took place.
“The fact of the matter is these stories are not true,” read the statement from Daniels after the WSJ story broke.
But the latest issue of In Touch Weekly unearthed an interview she did with the magazine in 2011, in which she discussed having sex with the billionaire in his Lake Tahoe, Nevada, hotel suite after she said he picked her up at a golf tournament. Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, passed a polygraph at the time and editors corroborated the story with a good friend of the actress, Randy Spears, as well as with her ex-husband Mike Moz.
“[The sex] was textbook generic,” Daniels told the magazine, adding that she knew he was married with a newborn (Barron had been born in March of that year). “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”
After meeting at the American Century tournament, Daniels said Trump asked her out for dinner that evening, according to her 2011 account. When she arrived to his room, the mogul was already in his pajamas sitting on the couch watching TV. They ended up dining en suite. When she excused herself to the bathroom, she said Trump had moved to the bed.
“He was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.”
Post (unprotected) intercourse, Daniels said they “hung out” and he reportedly told her: “I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on ‘The Apprentice.’”
Though the Lousiana native never appeared on the NBC reality show, Daniels did say in the In Touch article she and Trump met up again for occasional liaisons.
According to the DailyBeast, the businessman’s nickname for his new galpal was “honeybunch.”
On Tuesday, Daniels’ friend Alana Evans appeared on the “Today” show to tell Megyn Kelly that the porn star called her from the hotel room that night. At one point, she said Trump got on the line.
“Now Donald’s on the phone. It made it a totally different situation. ‘Come hang out with us. Come have fun, let’s party,’” said Evans, who declined the invitation.
