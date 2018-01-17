Mississippi House advances new public school funding formula

Lawmakers in the Mississippi House of Representatives are moving forward with a new funding formula for public schools.
House members voted 67-52 Wednesday, largely along party lines, to advance House Bill 957. The measure moves to the Senate for more debate.
House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Long Beach Republican, tells representatives that a new formula will be more practical and transparent.
The new formula would replace the current Mississippi Adequate Education Program. The bill envisions increasing funding by $107 million from this year after a seven-year phase in. But the proposal at that point would spend $157 million less than the current formula legally mandates next year.
Democrats say Republicans want to kill the current formula to end political criticism for falling short of funding goals.
