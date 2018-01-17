House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Long Beach Republican, answers questions in the state House, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. House members were debating changing the state's funding formula for public schools.
Mississippi House advances new public school funding formula

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:35 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Lawmakers in the Mississippi House of Representatives are moving forward with a new funding formula for public schools.

House members voted 67-52 Wednesday, largely along party lines, to advance House Bill 957. The measure moves to the Senate for more debate.

House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Long Beach Republican, tells representatives that a new formula will be more practical and transparent.

The new formula would replace the current Mississippi Adequate Education Program. The bill envisions increasing funding by $107 million from this year after a seven-year phase in. But the proposal at that point would spend $157 million less than the current formula legally mandates next year.

Democrats say Republicans want to kill the current formula to end political criticism for falling short of funding goals.

