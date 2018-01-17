National Politics

Authorities: Ohio teen fatally shot by deputy in courtroom

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:26 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot by a deputy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says teenager Joseph Haynes was hit once in the abdomen during the afternoon hearing in a domestic relations courtroom in Columbus.

Sheriff's Office Investigations Chief Rick Minerd said a fight broke out between a deputy in the courtroom and members of Haynes' family and Haynes as Wednesday's hearing concluded.

Minerd says the deputy fired a shot during that fight and the boy was hit. He died about 30 minutes later at a nearby downtown hospital.

Minerd didn't identify the deputy, saying the investigation is ongoing. He says the deputy was also injured, but wasn't shot.

