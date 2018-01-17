National Politics

Navy to pay for water-filter system for Washington town

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:20 PM

COUPEVILLE, Wash.

The U.S. Navy will pay for a filter system to protect a Washington town's water supply from chemicals found in firefighting foam used at a nearby airstrip.

The Seattle Times reports the initiative is part of a broader Defense Department nationwide effort to track pollution plumes from firefighting foam used at military installations and offer assistance when the chemicals have been detected in drinking-water supplies.

The Navy will pay to design, install and operate a filter system to treat perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. One of these chemicals was found in a town drinking-water well.

Coupeville Mayor Molly Hughes says the town's well water has always been safe to drink but "the continued ability of this well to provide clean water requires additional measures to protect it from PFAS compounds."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video