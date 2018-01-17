Hogan set to post big lead in governor's race fundraising

Gov. Larry Hogan, who became the first person to win the Maryland governorship using public campaign finance funds, has a lot more money to work with for his re-election campaign.
Hogan is expected to file that he has more than $9 million in campaign funds. Campaigns have a midnight Wednesday deadline to file fundraising reports.
A campaign memo says the Republican's ticket has raised more than $5.4 million over the past year. Tom Kelso, Hogan's campaign chairman, wrote in the memo sent Tuesday that out of nearly 17,000 donors, 93 percent of them are Maryland residents.
Hogan is running to become the first Republican governor to be re-elected in Maryland since Theodore McKeldin in 1954.
Never miss a local story.
Some Democrats in a crowded primary are reporting significantly less than the governor. Still, they are reporting amounts competitive with each other for the June primary.
Attorney Jim Shea says he's raised more than $2 million with more than $1.3 million cash on hand. Former NAACP president Ben Jealous said Wednesday his campaign will report raising $1.5 million for the 2017 fundraising report. Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker posted on Twitter that he has raised more than $1 million. Alec Ross, an entrepreneur, also has announced he's raised more than $1 million.
Sen. Richard Madaleno, who announced last year he is using public campaign financing, said Wednesday that he is on track to raise $975,000, once he receives public matching funds.
Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz also is running for the Democratic nomination. Krish Vignarajah, who was a policy director for former first lady Michelle Obama, also is running.
Maryland's primary is June 26.
Comments