Hawaii mayor's county lobbyist will not register with state

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 02:42 AM

HILO, Hawaii

A state Ethics Commission attorney has cleared Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim's contracted lobbyist to perform his duties without registering as a lobbyist.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Tuesday that county Corporation Counsel Joe Kamelamela had asked for the attorney's opinion after County Council members questioned why contracted employee Andy Levin wasn't registered with the state as is required of lobbyists lobbying on behalf of third parties.

Kamelamela said Levin does not have to register because he is considered a county employee.

Registered lobbyists are required to submit regular reports detailing how much they spend on lobbying activities.

Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy had initiated the discussion on whether Levin should register. She says she's not completely satisfied with the answer.

