National Politics

Albuquerque mayor plans to address city's rape kit backlog

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 02:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says he plans to issue an order for investigators to clear the backlog of untested rape kits in the city's crime lab.

Keller is expected to detail his plans for the order at a press conference Wednesday.

Keller took office as mayor of Albuquerque last month.

A year earlier, he released a report as state auditor aimed at identifying the root causes of a statewide backlog of 5,000 untested evidence kits from sexual assaults.

Based on that figure, New Mexico led the nation in untested kits per capita. And three-quarters of the untested kits were in an Albuquerque crime lab.

The study, based on a survey of law enforcement, found attitudes toward victims, along with a lack of training and equipment contributed to the backlog.

