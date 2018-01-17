National Politics

NYPD officers help deliver baby in heavy traffic

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 02:17 AM

NEW YORK

Two New York Police Department traffic officers helped deliver a baby after being flagged down by the baby's father.

Authorities say officers Tiffany Phillips and Carlos Guadalupe were directing traffic in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood when they were flagged down by a desperate motorist. The man told the officers that his wife was going into labor.

Phillips says they ran over to the car to find the woman ready to give birth, and coached her through delivery as Guadalupe ran to a nearby hotel to get towels.

Phillips says it was a "great sound" when the baby first started to cry after delivery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Phillips, who is a 12-year veteran of the NYPD, drove the couple's car to Bellevue Hospital, where the mother and her new child were doing fine.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video