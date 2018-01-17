National Politics

Agency to file police reports for threats against staff

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 02:09 AM

HONOLULU

Hawaii emergency management officials have yet to file police reports about the death threats made against the warning officer who triggered a false missile alert.

Richard Rapoza, spokesman of the state Emergency Management Agency, said on Tuesday the threats are being handled "in the midst of everything else." Rapoza says the agency's chief of operations is preparing to contact authorities.

Gov. David Ige condemned the dozens of threats made against the officer, who on Saturday sent the state into a panic by falsely warning of a missile strike heading toward the islands.

The alert told people it was not a drill and wasn't retracted until 38 minutes later.

The incident has prompted state officials to take a closer look at how they warn people.

