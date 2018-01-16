National Politics

State police confirm probe of Rhode Island state senator

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 04:16 PM

COVENTRY, R.I.

Rhode Island State police say they're investigating a state senator from Coventry.

Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin tells the Providence Journal there is "an active investigation" into state Sen. Nicholas Kettle. He says state police detectives went to the Republican's home early Tuesday.

Coventry Police Chief John S. MacDonald tells the newspaper that state police raided Kettle's home on Tuesday, but did not provide a reason.

Kettle did not immediately return the newspaper's phone calls.

Kettle agreed in December to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeit $4,000 from his campaign to settle a dispute over campaign finance violations.

First elected to the state Senate in 2010, the 27-year-old represents Coventry, Foster, Scituate and West Greenwich. His legislative webpage says he's pursuing a degree in history/political science at Rhode Island College.

