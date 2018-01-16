National Politics

Arizona group again helping immigrants renew DACA status

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 02:56 AM

WASHINGTON

An Arizona immigrant rights group will resume providing counseling and financial assistance to people who need to renew their status under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A federal judge last week temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end the program known as DACA although an appeal is possible. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced over the weekend that it has resumed accepting renewal requests.

Promise Arizona says it will help young immigrants file renewals. The cost is $495 and the group will pay for that too as long as its funds last.

There are about 28,000 DACA recipients in Arizona.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

President Donald Trump announced last year he would end the program unless Congress crafts a deal by March.

Promise Arizona can be reached at 602-288-3663 or info@promiseaz.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video