Phoenix police identify 2 killed in wreck

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 02:55 AM

PHOENIX

Phoenix police have released the identities of two people killed when their car was broadsided by a driver who may have been impaired.

Detective Marianne Ramirez says in a Monday statement that 54-year-old Ramesh Bolla and 21-year-old Chaitanya Bolla died in the crash. Ramesh was a man and Chaitanya a woman but police didn't say how they might be related.

Police say the Bollas pulled out of a driveway with the intent to head north on 35th Avenue Sunday evening. Their sedan was broadsided by another driver, who may have been impaired and speeding.

Police are still investigating and tested the surviving 21-year-old driver, but he has not been arrested.

