National Politics

New Hampshire lawmakers again consider marriage age bills

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:11 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire lawmakers are again considering changing the age at which residents can marry.

Existing law allows girls to get married at 13 and boys at 14 if they have court and parental approval. The House indefinitely postponed action last year on a bill to raise the minimum age for either gender to 18, which means substantially similar legislation can't be taken up this year without the approval of a rules committee or a two-thirds vote of the House.

Lawmakers have filed several new bills on the topic, however, including several that will be before a House committee on Tuesday.

One would raise the minimum age to 16 for boys and girls; another would prohibit judges from authorizing marriages in cases where sex between the parties would be statutory rape.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video