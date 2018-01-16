National Politics

Effort to pass crime victims' law to be announced in state

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:04 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, lawmakers, police and crime victims are holding a news conference about strengthening and updating New Hampshire's rights for crime victims.

The Tuesday news conference will discuss Marsy's Law for New Hampshire, a constitutional amendment establishing rights for crime victims.

It's in honor of Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas, a California student who was killed in 1983 by a former boyfriend. The national effort is led by her brother, Henry Nicholas.

A week after she was killed, Henry Nicholas and his mother crossed paths with the suspect in a grocery store. They were never informed that he was released on bail.

The law would amend the state constitution to require prosecutors to inform victims or their families of developments and accord them the right to be heard in proceedings.

