Biden critiques Trump in MLK Day speech in Delaware

Former Vice President Joe Biden says American values are being challenged but that the leadership of Martin Luther King Jr. provides an example of how to respond.
Biden was the keynote speaker Monday at the Delaware State Bar Association's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Wilmington.
The News Journal reports Biden criticized President Donald Trump's response to the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville and his use of a vulgarity to describe African nations during an immigration discussion.
But he said he believes Americans are ready to respond and re-establish the nation's "moral fabric."
Biden said now is the time to "remind ourselves who we are as Americans."
