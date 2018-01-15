National Politics

Biden critiques Trump in MLK Day speech in Delaware

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 04:02 PM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says American values are being challenged but that the leadership of Martin Luther King Jr. provides an example of how to respond.

Biden was the keynote speaker Monday at the Delaware State Bar Association's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Wilmington.

The News Journal reports Biden criticized President Donald Trump's response to the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville and his use of a vulgarity to describe African nations during an immigration discussion.

But he said he believes Americans are ready to respond and re-establish the nation's "moral fabric."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Biden said now is the time to "remind ourselves who we are as Americans."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video