National Politics

Programs honoring King held in Detroit, around state

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 03:01 PM

DETROIT

Marches and programs celebrating the birthday and impact of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are being held in a number of cities across Michigan.

In Detroit, Southern Christian Leadership Conference national board chair Bernard LaFayette Jr. told reporters prior to an event at a downtown-area church that more people from different ethnicities are getting involved in civil rights and issues impacting poor people.

Lafayette worked alongside King before the civil rights leader was slain in 1968. LaFayette also said that children should be educated on what King believed and "realize they don't need to solve problems using violence."

Other events were scheduled in Southfield, Lansing and Ann Arbor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

President Ronald Reagan signed a 1983 bill establishing the federal holiday which first was observed in 1986.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video