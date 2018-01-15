Supervisor says lobbyist made vulgar demand at social event

A county official in Mississippi says a longtime lobbyist made a crude sexual demand to her in front of other officials at a social event.
Beverly Martin is a supervisor in coastal Harrison County. She told news outlets that when she introduced lobbyist Scott Levanway to other supervisors at a reception last week in Jackson, he interrupted her and used a vulgar expression to demand a sex act from her.
Levanway issued a public apology, saying he made an "ill-advised and totally unacceptable comment that was intended as a joke," according to the Clarion Ledger .
Levanway previously worked for Martin's husband, who was a casino manager. Beverly Martin tells the Sun Herald she has known Levanway for more than a decade and called his behavior "bizarre."
Comments