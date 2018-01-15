National Politics

Supervisor says lobbyist made vulgar demand at social event

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 02:39 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

A county official in Mississippi says a longtime lobbyist made a crude sexual demand to her in front of other officials at a social event.

Beverly Martin is a supervisor in coastal Harrison County. She told news outlets that when she introduced lobbyist Scott Levanway to other supervisors at a reception last week in Jackson, he interrupted her and used a vulgar expression to demand a sex act from her.

Levanway issued a public apology, saying he made an "ill-advised and totally unacceptable comment that was intended as a joke," according to the Clarion Ledger .

Levanway previously worked for Martin's husband, who was a casino manager. Beverly Martin tells the Sun Herald she has known Levanway for more than a decade and called his behavior "bizarre."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video