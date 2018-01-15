FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens is delaying a planned tour to talk about his tax change proposals after admitting to having an extramarital affair. The Republican's spokesman, Parker Briden, said Monday, Jan. 15, that the governor will still unveil his policy goals this week, but that he's delaying a promotional tour.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens is delaying a planned tour to talk about his tax change proposals after admitting to having an extramarital affair. The Republican's spokesman, Parker Briden, said Monday, Jan. 15, that the governor will still unveil his policy goals this week, but that he's delaying a promotional tour. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens is delaying a planned tour to talk about his tax change proposals after admitting to having an extramarital affair. The Republican's spokesman, Parker Briden, said Monday, Jan. 15, that the governor will still unveil his policy goals this week, but that he's delaying a promotional tour. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo

National Politics

Greitens delays tax policy tour after admitting to affair

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 02:33 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is delaying a planned tour to talk about his tax change proposals after admitting to having an extramarital affair.

The Republican governor's spokesman, Parker Briden, said Monday that Greitens will still unveil his policy goals this week, but that he's delaying a promotional tour.

Greitens acknowledged being "unfaithful" in his marriage after a Wednesday report by St. Louis television station KMOV about his affair with a woman in 2015.

Greitens has denied more lurid allegations contained in a secretly recorded conversation between the woman and her ex-husband, including claims that Greitens threatened to release photos of her if she spoke about the affair. The woman's attorneys say she wants the media and public to leave her alone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The scandal could present major challenges as Greitens seeks to implement his tax change agenda.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video